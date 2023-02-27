✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Top Story

Lagos: Obi’s Labour Party sends Obanikoro’s son out of reps, stops Banky W

The candidate of Labour Party, Thaddeus Attah, has been declared as winner in Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives. Attah polled 24,075…

Labour Party (LP)
Labour Party (LP)

The candidate of Labour Party, Thaddeus Attah, has been declared as winner in Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

Attah polled 24,075 votes, beating his counterparts, Olubankole Wellington (Banky W) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 18,666 votes, and Babajide Obanikoro of the APC, who had 16, 901 votes.
Babajide, who is a son of former Minister of Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, is the current lawmaker representing the constituency.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof Funmilayo Odukoya made the declaration on Sunday at the Collation Centre, Lagos State Model Nursery and Primary School, Marwa, Lekki 1.

“That Thaddeus Attah of LP, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared winner and is returned elected; signed by me. Thank you so much,” Odukoya said

She said other candidates received the following votes: Mr Oladehin Olufemi, African Democratic Congress, 1,422 votes; Mr Azeez Kabirat of New Nigeria Peoples Party, 414 votes, and Mr Olasunkanmi Ololade, Social Democratic Party, 207 votes.
Earlier, there was pandemonium between the party agents and INEC officers over the authenticity of the result, even before it was declared by the presiding officer.
The agents including APC and PDP refused to accept the announcement of results unless their complaints were addressed.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories