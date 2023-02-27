Election: Kaduna bans street protests as INEC collates results

The Kaduna State Government has reiterated the ban on street protests in the state....

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement issued on Sunday, said this was to remind the residents of the need to preserve the peace in the state as the collation of election has begun.

The State Government has noted with satisfaction the largely peaceful conduct of elections across the state and commends residents for exercising their franchise in an orderly manner.

“Citizens must therefore avoid street protests over election results – or of any other kind – to preserve the atmosphere of calm so far experienced. Actions which may disrupt public peace will be handled decisively by security agencies,” he warned.

According to him, the announcement of election results is the exclusive duty of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said individuals and groups involved in the unofficial publication of results should be aware that they constituted serious threats to public peace and order.

Aruwan added that individuals or groups who might have queries over officially announced results were strongly urged to utilize the legal instruments provided by the Electoral Act.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai would continue to monitor closely the security situation regarding the conduct of the elections, alongside security agencies in the state.