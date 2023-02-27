✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Politics

El-rufai’s son wins House of reps seat in Kaduna

Mohammed Bello El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the eldest son of Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, has won a House of Representatives seat…

Mohammed Bello El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the eldest son of Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, has won a House of Representatives seat in Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state.

The returning officer Professor Muhammad Magaji Garba announced said that El-Rufai polled 51,052 to defeat the incumbent member Suleiman Samaila Abdu of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP who polled 34,808.

Tinubu defeats Atiku, Obi in Niger

INEC declares Kebbi North senatorial poll inconclusive

Other candidates defeated were Shehu Mohammed Faisal of the Labour Party who scored 7531. Aliyu Muhammad Ahmad of NNPP scored 10,148.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories