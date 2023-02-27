INEC declares Kebbi North senatorial poll inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Kebbi North senatorial election inconclusive. Returning officer, Professor Ahmed Balarabe, declared the election inconclusive and ordered for…

Returning officer, Professor Ahmed Balarabe, declared the election inconclusive and ordered for supplementary elections in seven troubled polling units in Bagudo and Kaoje.

Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, former majority leader in the Senate, is leading his APC contender, Dr Hussain Suleiman Kangiwa with 95,137 votes.