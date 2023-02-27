✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
News

INEC declares Kebbi North senatorial poll inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Kebbi North senatorial election inconclusive. Returning officer, Professor Ahmed Balarabe, declared the election inconclusive and ordered for…

    By Ismail Adebayo
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Kebbi North senatorial election inconclusive.
Returning officer, Professor Ahmed Balarabe, declared the election inconclusive and ordered for supplementary elections in seven troubled polling units in Bagudo and Kaoje.
Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, former majority leader in the Senate, is leading his APC contender, Dr Hussain Suleiman Kangiwa with 95,137 votes.
Seven polling units were cancelled because of over voting and violence.
The APC candidate polled 86,531 votes in the election.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories