El-Rufai’s comment: Politics is a game of Numbers, Supreme Council tells CAN

The Kaduna State Chapter of Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria has addressed the comment made by former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, regarding…

The Kaduna State Chapter of Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria has addressed the comment made by former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, regarding Muslim-Muslim ticket.

El-Rufai had recently said Muslim-Muslim ticket would be sustained in Kaduna for 20 years.

He also said it was being replicated at the national level.

Responding, Rev. Joseph Hayab, Chairman, Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), called on Nigerians to disregard the comment.

Hayab also stated that such comment was a tactics aimed at advancing his alleged presidential ambition and promoting division among Christians and Muslims in the country.

But in a statement, the Supreme Council clarified that the ex-governor merely expressed his perspective on the political dynamics of Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The Council asked CAN to recognize that democracy is determined by the majority, as was evident in the recently concluded presidential elections.

PHOTOS: Adeleke’s supporters celebrate Supreme Court victory

10th NASS: Nigeria’s stability is superior to your pockets, Shettima tells lawmakers-elect

“Where was CAN when the majority of pastors were making reckless statements that could have led to disastrous consequences for Nigeria, if not for the divine intervention of Allah (SWT)? Where was CAN when a pastor was seen brandishing an AK-47 rifle on the pulpit in Abuja?”

“Where was CAN when certain Christian clergies were making prophecies of doom for our country? Despite all the noise and false prophecies, nothing negative befell our dear nation, Nigeria,” the statement read.

Furthermore, the statement elaborated on the Muslim Ummah’s tolerance, pointing out that a Muslim-dominated state like Taraba is governed by a Christian.

“If Plateau State, with a population that is over 35% Muslim, was denied the Deputy Governor position, why should Kaduna State, with a Muslim population close to 75%, not have a Muslim-Muslim ticket?”

The Council emphasized that the politically motivated CAN should comprehend that peace can only be achieved through justice and adherence to democratic principles, which are relative to demographic realities.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...