PHOTOS: Adeleke’s supporters celebrate Supreme Court victory

Supporters of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State have been thrown into wild jubilation after Supreme Court affirmed his victory.

The apex court on Tuesday upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal in Abuja which had earlier on 24 March affirmed Adeleke’s victory.

Supreme Court affirms Adeleke as Osun governor

Adeleke defeated the then incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, in the keenly contested 16 July 2022 election in the state.

