Ekene Adams charges Super Falcons to win World Cup

…Promises implementable laws for sports development

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams, has charged the Super Falcons to keep up the good job and ensure they bring home the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy.

The nine-time African champions on Monday finished as Group B runners-up after playing a barren draw with Republic of Ireland and are going up against Group D winners England on Monday, August 7 in the Round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Addressing the press yesterday in Abuja, the lawmaker who extended his congratulatory message to the D’Tigress who have reached the quarter-finals of the ongoing Women Afrobasket in Rwanda said the Super Falcons have what it takes to lift the world title.

“I join millions of Nigerians in congratulating the women’s national teams, D’Tigress and the Super Falcons for making us proud. Nigerians are happy with what they have done and I urge them to go ahead and win the trophies.

“Sports is what unites all of us. Therefore, I urge the Super Falcons to bring home the trophy. Although a tough task, it is not impossible. Nigerians are solidly behind them in prayers so they should go ahead and win the World Cup,” he said.

The football administrator representing the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) also promised to work harmoniously with his committee members to enact laws that will facilitate sports development in the country.

He said with the support of all the relevant stakeholders in the sports sector, there will be a revival in grassroots sports where budding talents abound.

“We will cooperate with one another to enact implementable laws for the executive to use in developing sports in Nigeria. AS stakeholders, we must come together and embrace peace for sports development,” said Abubakar.

Speaking in the same vein, the vice-chairman of the committee, Engineer Muhammed B. Jajere said members of the committee are all versed in sports and are going to complement one another in making enabling laws for the growth of sports.

“We shall do everything to ensure unity among the sports federations. We are committed and dedicated to our responsibilities as members of the Committee on Sports. I am confident that with the support of everyone, we shall deliver on our mandate,” he assured.

