Woman charged with assaulting man in police station

A 50-year-old woman, Patience Bello, was docked before an Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja for allegedly assaulting a man in a police station. The…

A 50-year-old woman, Patience Bello, was docked before an Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja for allegedly assaulting a man in a police station.

The prosecutor, SP Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the defendant poured a liquid substance on one Mr Johnson Oluwore while in Kubwa Police Station on July 17.

Olanipekun added that the defendant’s act put Oluwore in a state of fear of death or bodily injury.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 265 and 398 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, denied the charges.

The judge, Malam Yahaya Sheshi, admitted the defendant to N500,000 bail with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until August 14 for hearing.(NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...