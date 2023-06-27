Eid-ul-Kabir: CAN felicitates with Muslims, urges religious harmony

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has felicitated the Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Kabir celebration. President, the Christian Association of…

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has felicitated the Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Kabir celebration.

President, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Tuesday in Abuja said the organisation is joining Muslims in commemorating the values of sacrifice, love, and obedience that the celebration represents.

Archbishop Okoh said, “As we mark this auspicious occasion, we call on all Nigerians to embrace peace, unity, and love for one another. We believe that Nigeria can achieve its full potential if we put aside our differences and work together to build a stronger, more united, and prosperous nation.

“We urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to use this occasion to pray for the peace and prosperity of our dear country. We also call on all Nigerians to pray for our leaders and for God’s guidance and wisdom as they steer the affairs of our nation.”

The CAN leader also reiterates the organisation’s commitment to promoting religious harmony and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians.

He said, “We believe that Nigeria is stronger when we all work together and respect each other’s faiths and beliefs. And pray that Almighty God will continue to bless our nation with peace, unity, and prosperity.”

