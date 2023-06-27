Eid-el-Kabir: Police to deploy anti-riot water tanks, gun trucks in Niger

Niger State Police Command has said that it will deploy operational assets including anti-riot water cannon, gun-trucks, patrol vehicles in addition to adequate deployment of…

Niger State Police Command has said that it will deploy operational assets including anti-riot water cannon, gun-trucks, patrol vehicles in addition to adequate deployment of personnel for visibility policing, show of force and stop and search operations at all entry and exit of the state for water-tight security arrangements before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir Sallah festival.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Minna, the state capital.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state had directed proactive measures and assured of adequate security deployment for peaceful celebration.

The command warned miscreants, parents and guardians to ensure a firm grip of their wards, as the police and other security agencies would not tolerate any act of thuggery and youth disorder during and after the festive period, adding that anyone found causing trouble would face the law.

