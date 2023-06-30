Eid-ul-Adha: JNI preaches mutual respect, peace, harmony

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has called for mutual respect, peace and harmony among Nigerians....

The JNI made the call in a facilitation statement issued by the Secretary General, Prof. Khalid Aliyu, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

Aliyu said the JNI under the leadership of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar III, is delighted to extend heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

According to him, this auspicious occasion serves as a reminder of the values of sacrifice, compassion and unity that are at the core of Islam.

“As we gather with family, friends and loved ones to observe the Eid, let us reflect upon the importance of selflessness and generosity.

“This festive occasion encourages us to share our blessings with those less fortunate, fostering a sense of compassion and social harmony within our communities.

“The JNI commends the Nigerian Muslim Ummah for their steadfast commitment to the principles of Islam, their resilience in the face of challenges, and their unwavering dedication to promoting peace and harmony in our society.”

He said the festival provided an opportunity for Muslims to strengthen their bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood, reinforcing the message of love and unity that Islam embodies.

“In these times of adversity, JNI emphasised the significance of embracing diversity and fostering inclusive dialogue.

“It is through understanding, empathy and mutual respect that we can overcome barriers, bridge divides, and build a prosperous nation,” he said.

The JNI also extended its felicitations to the new leaders at all levels in the executive and legislative arms.

“They should be mindful of the trust reposed in them by Allah and humanity, on which they will be asked to give account on the day of judgment. Nigeria is at a crossroads in every ramification.

“The new leaders should do everything possible as fast as they could to make life easier for the common Nigerians,” Aliyu admonished.

He noted with concern the continuous deteriorating condition of average Nigerians due to extreme poverty and high level of inflation.

According to him, only the common Nigerians are making painful sacrifices to keep the nation moving, “but the leaders are perpetually living in affluence, at the detriment of the malnourished commoners”.

The JNI therefore called on the leaders to cut their extravagant lifestyles, make adjustments and come up with policies that would cushion the lives of common Nigerians.

Aliyu called for prayers for the well-being, prosperity and unity of Nigeria. (NAN)

