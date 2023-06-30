11 die in Edo auto crash

Eleven persons died yesterday while eight others sustained injuries in an accident that happened on the Edo State section of the Benin-Lagos...

Eleven persons died yesterday while eight others sustained injuries in an accident that happened on the Edo State section of the Benin-Lagos Expressway.

The accident, it was gathered, happened around 11am at Ovia River point known for accidents due to a failed section of the road by the canal.

The accident was said to have happened when a Dangote truck heading towards Benin from Lagos on top speed rammed into an 18-seater bus that slowed down at the failed portion, killing 11 persons on the spot and injuring several others.

Witnesses said the Toyota Hiace bus was going to the East en route Edo State.

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Paul Okpe, who confirmed the accident, said it involved an articulated truck and a Toyota Hiace bus.

