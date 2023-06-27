Abducted Kwara bride, sister-in-laws regain freedom after N7m ransom

A newly wed wife, Mrs Rukayat Musa and her two sister in-laws kidnapped from their house at Emir’s road, Ilorin have been released. They reportedly…

A newly wed wife, Mrs Rukayat Musa and her two sister in-laws kidnapped from their house at Emir’s road, Ilorin have been released.

They reportedly regained their freedom after the payment of N7 million ransom.

Their abductors had demanded N50 million.

Rukayat and the two victims, Hafsat and Aliyah, were reportedly freed in the early hours of Sunday.

They were abducted in the wee hours of Thursday when the gunmen invaded the home of the newly-wed couple at Oniyangi area on Emir’s road, Ilorin.

During the incident, her husband, Musa, escaped after the abductors gained entrance to the rented apartment of the couple located in Alaya’s compound.

The kidnappers later contacted the family and demanded a ransom of N50 million before the release of the three ladies.

They reportedly warned that the condition must be met by the weekend, failure of which they threatened to kill the ladies.

Rukayat hailed from Gbodofu compound located around Balogun Fulani area of Ilorin.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said he was not aware of the incident, adding that maybe it was not reported.

“I am not aware of the incident, nobody told me of the kidnap of that newly-wed lady.

But a brother to the bride who did not want his name mentioned, said the three ladies were released in the early hours of Sunday.

“They arrived in Ilorin and called us around 2am on Sunday but their release was not for free.

“The family paid a ransom of N7 million to the kidnappers down from the N50 initially demanded.

“We could not raise up to that amount but cried and begged them before they accepted the N7 million that we raised within the family”.

He said “The three ladies were taken to the hospital immediately for treatment. They are still on admission.”.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...