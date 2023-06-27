Zulum’s wife seeks fight against flow of illicit drugs

The wife of Borno State governor, Dr Falmata Umara Zulum has urged the law enforcement agencies to tackle the flow of illicit drug challenge with…

The wife of Borno State governor, Dr Falmata Umara Zulum has urged the law enforcement agencies to tackle the flow of illicit drug challenge with full force because it is ravaging the lives of young people in the state due to insurgency.

She spoke yesterday during this year’s United Nations’ International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking organised by NDLEA Borno Command held in Maiduguri yesterday.

She also presented 20 sewing machines and 20 starter kits to the 40 rehabilitated drug addicts, charging them not to go back to their old lifestyles.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...