Eid-El-Kabir: Barau, Deputy Senate President, Seeks Prayers, Rededication to Nation Building

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, CON, has felicitated with the Muslims on today’s Eid-El-Kabir, urging them to demonstrate the true spirit of the…

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, CON, has felicitated with the Muslims on today’s Eid-El-Kabir, urging them to demonstrate the true spirit of the season by reaching out to fellow Muslims and others.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Media Office, called on all Muslims to seek Allah’s grace for the peace, unity, security and economic development of the country.

While assuring them of the commitment of the present administration to turn around the country for the benefit of all, he urged them to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he come up with policies and programmes to turn around the fortunes of the country positively.

“As we all know, this season reminds us to place our faith in the compassion and wisdom of Allah and to be obedient to His instructions as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim. To be true Muslims is to adhere to the principles of peace, tolerance, justice, and charity.

Sallah: How people can have fun-filled celebration on a low budget

Sallah: Don’t borrow to buy ram, cleric cautions

“As we are enjoined by Allah, let us be our brothers’ keeper by sharing with them things that Allah SWT has given to us. This is the spirit of this season. Let’s put a smile on the faces of our brothers.

” Also, let us in the spirit of this season, irrespective of our faith, rededicate ourselves to the dreams and aspirations of building a strong, united and economically sound country.

” At the parliament, as assured by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, we will come up with legislations that would assist the Executive in addressing the challenges facing the country, ” the Deputy Senate President said expressing optimism that better days ahead.

“I wish Muslims and indeed all Nigerians a most memorable Eid-el-Kabir. Eid Mubarak.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...