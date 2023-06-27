Sallah: Don’t borrow to buy ram, cleric cautions

Malam Muhammad Adewoyin, Chief Imam of Ar-razaq Mosque at Tanke in Ilorin, has cautioned Muslims against engaging in borrowing to fulfil the religious obligation of…

Malam Muhammad Adewoyin, Chief Imam of Ar-razaq Mosque at Tanke in Ilorin, has cautioned Muslims against engaging in borrowing to fulfil the religious obligation of sacrificing an animal during Sallah.

Adewoyin told newsmen on Tuesday that the act of sacrificing an animal during Sallah is a symbol of obedience and devotion to Allah.

”Borrowing to fulfil this obligation is a way of imposing an unnecessary financial burden on oneself. Sallah is not an opportunity to show off affluence or materialism,” he said.

The cleric, who is also the Principal Assistant Registrar at University of Ilorin, said it is common knowledge that celebrating with friends and family during the Sallah period Islamically recognised.

“However, Muslims are expected to spend responsibly during the Sallah celebration,” he added.

Adewoyin pointed out also that it is not obligatory for Muslims to purchase new clothes or engage in lavish spending solely for the purpose of celebrating Sallah.

He urged Muslims in the country to be prudent generally while celebrating during the period.(NAN)

