Egbira youths warned against do-or-die politics

The Ohiku-Egbira Descendants Union (OEDU) has warned the youth of the tribe to shun violence and all forms of criminality ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

The chairman of the union’s Board of Trustees, Major-General Mohammed Chris Alli (retd), gave the warning in his remark at the 4th World Ohiku Day Convention 2023 in Abuja yesterday.

He said, “The youth must eschew violence and all forms of criminality in their general conduct as these would only endanger their lives; it is also unlike Egbira.

“Acts of violent in our respective communities and desecration of royal institutions in the name of politics must stop henceforth as politics is not a do-or-die affair.

“Violence only engenders criminality and backwardness, and that is not what we want in Egbira nation. We are a decent and civilised people and must conduct ourselves as such.

“At this point, I must emphasise the importance of peace and unity among Egbira people wherever they may be. We are a confluence of people, part of who live around the confluence of two great rivers of Africa – Niger and Benue. We are thus well positioned to be a great stabilising factor in the country.”

Alli said the union would give serious attention to agricultural promotion programmes and lifelong skills acquisition programmes in ICT and handicrafts in order to make the youth productive.

