EFCC arrests Buhari’s ex-minister of power

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, over alleged N22 billion fraud.

It was gathered that Mamman, who was arrested in the early hours on Wednesday, is currently being quizzed by the crack detectives of the anti-graft agency at its headquarters in Abuja.

Impeccable sources told Daily Trust that Mamman would be detained till the operatives of the commission obtain “necessary information” from the former minister.

Our correspondent reports that Mamman served as Minister of Power from August 2019 to September 2021.

He was sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari on August 21, 2019, after being nominated by Buhari and confirmed by the Senate.

The source said his arrest was said to be in connection with the Commission’s ongoing investigation into alleged corruption in the execution of some power projects.

He said specifically that Mamman is alleged to have conspired with staff of the Ministry in charge of the accounts of the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects and diverted N22billion, which they shared among themselves.

According to the source, the investigations have also uncovered properties in Nigeria and overseas linked to the suspects, while millions of naira and United States Dollars have been recovered.

Several calls to the mobile phone of the spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren went unanswered.

He was yet to respond to a text message sent to his mobile phone.