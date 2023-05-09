BREAKING: Buhari extends London trip over ‘Dental Procedure’

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his London trip by a week over an appointment with his dentist. Special Adviser to the President on Media and…

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

Buhari had travelled to the United Kingdom last week for the coronation of King Charles 111.

The president, who joined world leaders for the historic occasion, had told the British monarch that the trip was his last official trip to the UK.

He had thanked him and other leaders for the cooperation he enjoyed during the 8 years he spent with them.

The president was supposed to return to the country this week.

But in his statement, Adesina said Buhari was currently undergoing dental care.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his Dentist, who has started attending to him.”

“The specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced.

“President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023.”