Education board equips FCT schools, students to boost IGR

The Executive Chairman of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Secondary Education Board (SEB), Dr Yahaya Musa Mohammad has disclosed that the board has empowered FCT students with entrepreneurial skills to help them engage in reasonable activities that will result to gainful employment and in turn boost their schools Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Mohammad who stated this during the Trade and Entrepreneur Exhibition Competition organised for 88 senior secondary schools in Abuja, said the idea is to take the students beyond the four corners of classrooms and develop an agenda for them to be self- reliant and be self-employed after their senior secondary education.

In his remark, a member of the Board of the FCT-SEB, Hon. Sunny Moniedafe said engaging students to learn a trade is a form of fighting insecurity because when the young minds are gainfully engaged, they stay away from trouble, and with that, there will be lesser crime in the society.

The coordinator, Udofia Elizabeth a deputy director with SED at the trade and entrepreneurship division said it has been challenging trying to put the programmes together but with the support of the management and partners, they scaled through.

Meanwhile, the students displayed different wares made from waste and other products such as baskets, chairs, mosquito repellent and decorative wares among others.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...