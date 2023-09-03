Edo varsity students protest 75% increment in tuition fees

Students of Edo State-owned Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, have staged a peaceful protest over alleged 75 percent increment in their tuition fee. Daily…

Students of Edo State-owned Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, have staged a peaceful protest over alleged 75 percent increment in their tuition fee.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that the protest which took place at the institution’s entrance disrupted academic and administrative activities in the university.

The students said they would continue the protest till the state government and institution’s management respond to their demand.

A student of the institution who identified herself as Nneka, lamented the increment, saying “this is the second time the institution is increasing school fees during my time in the school.”

The medical science student said, “My tuition is N206,000. But on Wednesday, the school management announced additional N100,000, taking my tuition to N306,000.

She added that there are other sundry levies they were asked to pay, saying, “the burden is too much for our parents.”

Responding, the Head Corporate Communications and Protocol of the institution, Otunba Mike Ade Aladenika, said the tuition increment was not as astronomical as the students claimed.

He said, “The tuition adjustment was for only 100 level, direct entry students and sundry charges for returning students.”

