Kano gov appoints 115 new aides, tally hits 196

Kano State governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has appointed 115 new aides to serve in his government as Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Reporters, taking the tally of his aides to 196.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that the latest appointments were announced on Friday and Saturday by Sanusi Bature, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, who revealed that 14 of the new appointees would serve as Special Advisers while 57 would serve as Senior Special Assistants, and the remaining 44, who are all social media activists, would serve as Senior Special Reporters and Special Reporters.

Before the latest appointments, the governor had appointed a total of 81 persons to serve as his aides with 52 of them appointed in a swoop on August 7 as Special Advisers (10) and Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants (42).

Daily Trust reports that the governor on June 16 announced the appointment of 14 aides, including seven SSAs, three SAS and four Personal Assistants; while on July 18, 15 persons were appointed by the governor as Special Advisers.

In the latest appointment as announced by Bature, two of the most vocal social media supporters of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Abdullahi Ibrahim (known on X as Kwankwason Tuwita) and Hassan Sani Tukur (known on X as Noble Hassan) were appointed as Senior Special Assistants for Digital Media and New Media respectively.

Similarly, Bala Abubakar, one of the security aides to the presidential candidate the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was also appointed as a Senior Special Assistant on Security (Abuja) by the governor, among others.

Other portfolios assigned to latest appointees as SSA include: Political Awareness, Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs), Kwankwasiyya Media Groups, Reformatory Schools, Teacher Training and Development, Askarawan Kwankwasiyya, Tourism, Butchers and Abbatoir, Environmental Sanitation, Urban Beautification, Grazing Areas, National Assembly Matters, and Women Mobilisation.

