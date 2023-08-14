Edo trains 1,500 vigilantes, hunters on community policing

The Edo State Government has trained 1,500 vigilantes and hunters under the Edo State Security Vigilante/Hunter Network (ESSVN) as part of an effort to…

The Edo State Government has trained 1,500 vigilantes and hunters under the Edo State Security Vigilante/Hunter Network (ESSVN) as part of an effort to combat security challenges in the state.

Speaking during the passing out parade of the trainees at the Ogida Police Training School in Egor LGA Governor Godwin Obaseki said the trained personnel would strengthen efforts to boost intelligence gathering and community policing across the state.

He said, “Today marks a major milestone in our renewed efforts to strengthen the security structure in Edo State to protect lives and property as we graduate another batch, making it 2,037 trainees. The first set was 537, and now another 1,500.

He noted that his administration was committed to building the capacity of all security personnel who were at the forefront of combating crime in the state.

Obaseki expressed gratitude to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state and other security agencies for collaborating with his administration in designing the training programme.

On his part, the Edo State CP, Mohammed Adamu Dankwara, said the force took the training seriously as it would help in combating crime and ensuring a crime-free society.

Represented by DCP, Millar Dantawaye, the CP urged the trainees to work in synergy with DPOs, heads of operations units of the police in their various communities and other sister security agencies to check crime and immediately hand over suspects to the police for further action.

