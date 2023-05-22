Edo to airlift 430 Muslim pilgrims June

The Chairman of the Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheik Ibrahim Oyarekhua, has disclosed that the 430 intending pilgrims in the state for…

The Chairman of the Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheik Ibrahim Oyarekhua, has disclosed that the 430 intending pilgrims in the state for the 2023 Hajj will be airlifted for the in the first week of June.

Sheik Oyarekhua told our reporter in a telephone interview that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria’s (NAHCON’s) advance team and medical team were going to depart the country on May 21.

He said, “Tentatively, Edo State’s intending pilgrims would be airlifted to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj by the first week of June.”

He noted that the intending pilgrims had been sensitised and trained on the dos and don’ts of Hajj so as not to go against the laws of Saudi authorities, as well as have a hitch-free exercise.

Sheik Oyarkhua explained that the board would soon invite the intending pilgrims to the Hajj camp for a three-day orientation course before they would depart to Lagos for onward movement to Saudi Arabia.