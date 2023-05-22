Buhari congratulates CAN’s longest serving secretary, Daramola

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with outgoing Secretary General of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Joseph Bade Daramola, for his service to God and humanity…

The president, in a statement Sunday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, felicitated with Daramola for the empathy, simplicity and humility he brought to various positions as Assistant Secretary General, Interim Secretary General and Secretary General, becoming the longest serving principal officer, for upward of eleven years.

Buhari said he remained mindful and thankful for the maturity that placed national unity and peaceful co-existence above other interests, and the regular wise counsels ss the National Executive Council of CAN celebrated the outgoing Secretary General.

He joined Christian leaders and congregants in wishing Daramola well in future endeavours.