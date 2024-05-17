✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

City News

Edo takes custody of 4-year-old girl in viral video

    By Usman A. Bello, Benin

The Edo State Commissioner for Gender-Based Violence (GBV), Christabel Elawu, has taken custody of a four-year-old girl, Sarah, who was seen half naked in a viral video.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, handed over the minor to the state government.

Handing over the girl to the commissioner, Mr Adegboye said the 28-year-old father of the girl, Musa Suleiman, had been handed over to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to ascertain the full extent of his involvement in the distressing video.

Recall that the girl was seen half naked in a viral video with her father and one other person in a hotel room in Auchi, headquarters of Etsako West LGA.

 

