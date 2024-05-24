How policeman gunned down Abuja resident during argument

Mr Onyebuchi Anene, a resident of Kubwa in Bwari Local Council of Abuja, has been murdered by a policeman. The deceased was reportedly shot during…

Mr Onyebuchi Anene, a resident of Kubwa in Bwari Local Council of Abuja, has been murdered by a policeman.

The deceased was reportedly shot during an argument with a police officer on Wednesday.

According to a witness, trouble started after the late Anene was involved in a minor accident with an okada rider.

He reportedly settled with the okada rider and his passenger and was about going into the nearby estate where he resides when policemen arrived the scene.

The officers had reportedly asked him to follow them to their station, but he refused on the grounds that the issue had been resolved while okada man and his passenger had left.

During the argument, a policeman was said to have shot the deceased at a close range. The victim was rushed to Kubwa General Hospital, from where he was referred to National Hospital, Abuja, but he could not make it back to life.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the command spokeswoman, SP Adeh Josephine, said the FCT commissioner of police, CP Benneth Igweh, ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to commence an immediate discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deceased’s death.

She said late Anene was shot dead through accidental discharge by the police officer on Wednesday, May, 22, around 9:45 pm in Byazhin, Kubwa, a satellite town Abuja, the nation’s capital.

She said the police officer responsible for the accidental discharge is in custody, while the CP expressed profound and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the public at large.

According to her, the police commissioner unequivocally condemned the unprofessional and disheartening conduct of the police officer and assured family and the public of swift justice.

She, therefore, said that further development in regard to the incident will be communicated in due course.