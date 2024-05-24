✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Edo guber: LP inaugurates campaign council, harps on victory

Ahead of the September 21, governorship election in Edo state, Labour Party (LP) has inaugurated its campaign council. The council led by Rev. Sam Omede…

    By Usman Bello

Ahead of the September 21, governorship election in Edo state, Labour Party (LP) has inaugurated its campaign council.

The council led by Rev. Sam Omede as Director General has been charged to spur the party to victory.

Inaugurating the council, the state party’s Chairman, Kelly Ogbaloi, charged the council to win more eligible voters for the party’s victory during the election.

He said there were over 30 strategic committees that would work in collaboration with the Sam Omede- led campaign council for the election.

Ogbaloi said the party candidate has the capacity to deliver Edo for the labour party, adding that the party is sure of winning the governorship election following the lack of confidence the people have in the two major parties that have ruled the state.

He said the party would explore all available opportunities to ensure all the stakeholders in the political space of Edo are galvanized to support and cast their vote for labour party and its governorship candidate of the party.

On his part, the governorship candidate of the party, Bar. Olumide Akpata, said with the caliber of persons in the party campaign council, he is confident of victory in the election.

He said the journey to the Edo State Government House is not an easy task and that with the caliber of loyal party men and women in the campaign council, Labour Party is sure of victory come September 21.

“The inauguration of our campaign council and sub committee is a significant mile stone in our campaign to win the September 21, election. The council understands the politicking and the political terrain and will give us victory,” he said.

