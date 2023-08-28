Edo Deputy Gov stages walkout as aides are forced out of govt event

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shaibu, on Monday, staged a walk-out of an event after his aides, including security operatives, were refused entry. Shaibu…

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shaibu, on Monday, staged a walk-out of an event after his aides, including security operatives, were refused entry.

Shaibu was allowed into the venue of the 60th anniversary of the Midwest referendum organized by the state government, but his entourage was stopped from gaining access.

In the 39 seconds viral video, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Andrew Okungbowa, was seen in a shouting match with the deputy governor while ordering his media crew out.

It was gathered that the deputy governor’s press crew had already seated at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub venue of the event for coverage when the security details attached to the governor ordered them out of the venue under the supervision of the heads of the governor media crew.

Okungbowa reportedly identified the press crew one after the other before the governor’s security details forced them out of the venue.

Efforts made by the deputy governor to prevail on the security men to allow them remain at the venue were rebuffed by the security men who said they were acting on “instruction from above.”

Shaibu, who was angered by the development stormed out of the event, saying he could not be where his media crew are barred from attending.

When contacted, Okungbowa promised to send a response but had not done so as at the time of filling this report.

On Sunday, an official of the Department of State Services (DSS), prevented Shaibu from greeting his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, at a church service marking the anniversary celebration of Edo.

The dispute between Obaseki and Shaibu stemmed from the battle over the next governor of the state. While Shaibu is attempting to succeed him, Obaseki has his eyes elsewhere.

