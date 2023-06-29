Economic policies: PDP gives Tinubu pass mark

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for mustering the courage to remove petrol subsidy and floating the naira.

The PDP said the two economic policies already implemented by the Tinubu-led government will give Nigeria in excess of N2 trillion.

The state party’s chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, said this in Benin City, during an interactive session with journalists on Thursday.

“The election has been declared by INEC, a winner has emerged and my party is in court. What we will do is to live with what we can’t change now.”

“These two economic policies removal of subsidy and unification exchange rate dished out since he was sworn in were spot on

“And in my opinion, it’s the best way to go round this economy that would have been grounded if those measures were not taken.”

He, however, cautioned that the palliatives that would be ditched out arising from the subsidy removal would determine the success of the economic policies, adding, “because I know the average Nigerian is hit”.

On why he is commending an opposition-led federal government, Aziegbemi said: “It’s the paradigm shift in policies that we are bringing onboard in the PDP”.

“I am an economist. So, when I see good economic policies from a distance, I will know.”

Speaking on Edo, he said governor Godwin Obaseki of is the most misunderstood governor in the country, but he is the one that has done so much for his state and the citizens than any other governor.

Azeigbemi lauded Obaseki for delivering on his promises to the people.

He listed some of the people-oriented programmes of the Obaseki’s administration to include education and civil service reforms, health and technology hub where youths are trained on soft wares engineering.

Azeigbemi said, “In the next five years, we are going to have 15,000 trained software engineers that would generate programmes for companies like Google, Apple and others.”