Ebonyi Gov orders Umahi’s Commissioners out of Govt Quarters

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has ordered commissioners who served under the immediate past administration of his predecessor, David Umahi, and are still residing in Commissioners’ quarters in Abakiliki, the city capital, to vacate within two weeks.

Daily Trust learnt that some past commissioners are still living in the state-owned quarters.

The situation has reportedly caused untold hardship for the present commissioners who were appointed by Nwifuru.

In a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Grace Umezuruike, the governor said Umahi’s commissioners had until July 6 to leave.

Umezuruike said, “In accordance with the directive of His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, all residents of the Commissioners’ Quarters are hereby requested to vacate the premises in order to facilitate the reallocation of the quarters to the new Commissioners.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Therefore, we kindly urge all those affected to take immediate note and comply accordingly within the period of two weeks, starting from the 23rd of June to the 6th of July, 2023, as specified in this announcement.”

Two days to exit from office, Umahi approved about N800 million as accommodation exit package for his aides.

