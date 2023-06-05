How I will deliver good governance in Ebonyi – Gov Nwifuru

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has assured that his administration will engage professionals in the task of consolidating the development of the…

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has assured that his administration will engage professionals in the task of consolidating the development of the state and delivering good governance to the people.

The governor also pledged to unite all segments of the state across party lines before the end of his administration.

Nwifuru made the commitment during a post-inauguration thanksgiving held at Saint Emmanuel’s Catholic Church, Edukwachi, in Izzi LGA yesterday.

He called on stakeholders of the state to be patient with his administration in its drive to transforming the state, stressing that he would get it right in the fullness of time.

The governor said, “I want to assure you that though it is not possible for us to accommodate everybody, a good number of our faithful members will be accommodated in our administration.

“Experience is the teacher, our government will do justice to all the things that concern the welfare of the people of the state.

“We are getting into a very deep ocean now, politics is difficult, everybody now wants to be the friend of the governor and former governor. We will get professionals to do the professional work and politicians to do political work.

“I have to say this, you see this kindred thing, it has never worked for you and I, and since it never worked for you, don’t ever believe in it.”

