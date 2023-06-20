Herders kill 2 in Ebonyi, kidnap deceased’s wife

Suspected herders yesterday slaughtered an aged man known as Mr. Okafor as well as Mr. Emmanuel Igwe, an Assistant Electoral Officer in Afikpo North Local…

Suspected herders yesterday slaughtered an aged man known as Mr. Okafor as well as Mr. Emmanuel Igwe, an Assistant Electoral Officer in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The late Okafor was the father of President of Ohanaeze Youth Wing, Mr. Damian.

Daily Trust learnt that late Igwe was shot through the front widescreen of his car along Mpu Ishiagu Road while returning from Abia alongside his wife.

The wife is still in captivity of the hoodlums said to have operated with AK-47.

As a result, the youths including women in the early hours on Monday staged a peaceful protest, demanding that herders in the area should leave their land.

The protesters were seen carrying placards with inscriptions “Herders must leave our land” and “Ishiagu people can no longer bear herder’s criminalities” among others.

But Daily Trust learnt that the body of late Okafor said to have been attacked while he was returning from a visit to a neighbouring village was found in a nearby bush in the community.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi State command, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident.

Onovwakpoyeya stated that the incident happened on Sunday.

She said the command had launched a manhunt for the assailants.

Consequently, the council chairman in the area, Hon. Ajah Emmanuel has banned the use of motorbike from 7pm to further notice.

The ban took effect from Monday, 19th June, 2023.

He directed the security agencies to apprehend and treat as criminal any defaulter of the order in line with the laws of the State

