Ebonyi airport to begin inaugural flight operations today

The Ebonyi State government yesterday said it had secured approval from the federal government to commence flight operations at the international airport in Onueke, Ezza South LGA of the state.

The state governor, David Umahi, said the airport would be named after outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Aviation and Technology, Mrs Obianuju Alo, who disclosed these to newsmen, said the inaugural operations would hold today with two flights.

She said, “We are going to have two flights landing at the airport, one from Abuja and another from Lagos. And subsequently, two flights will be landing every week, coming from Abuja and Lagos. What it means is that, with the airport’s inauguration, Ebonyi State is open for business.

“We want to encourage all Ebonyians and investors to come to Ebonyi and do their business. Ebonyi will now start exporting agricultural products to the entire world.

“International airlines will soon be coming to Ebonyi State, and when they come, they will employ the people of the state and the local communities will benefit so much from it.”

Alo assured that the incoming administration led by the governor-elect, Francis Nwifuru, would continue to build on the legacies and infrastructural development embarked upon by the Umahi-led administration.