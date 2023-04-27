ISWAP abducts 3 aid workers, 2 security guards in Borno

Three humanitarian staff working with an international non-governmental organization, Family Health International (FHI360), have been abducted by fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province…

They were kidnapped alongside two security guards in Ngala Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

This came nearly a year after some humanitarian workers were abducted in Fotoko village near Gomboru Ngala town.

A source told Daily Trust that the attackers sneaked into a guest house where the aid workers lived around 5am and kidnapped them.

“They sneaked in while Muslims were observing their early morning (Subhi) prayers and abducted the three humanitarian staff and two security guards.

“There was a rumour weeks ago that ISWAP was planning to abduct humanitarian workers in the axis. All necessary precautions were taken by various organisations, unfortunately, it happened,” he said.

Chairman of Lake Chad Region Civil Society Organisations, Amb Ahmed Shehu, confirmed the incident.

“It is discouraging for you to wake up early in the morning and find out that your colleagues have been kidnapped.

“This organization is providing healthcare services to our people. I think the aid workers’ security should be paramount. This is rather unfortunate,” he said.