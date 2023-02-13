Early morning fire razes building, shops in Kwara

A three bedroom flat building and three shops were on Monday razed down by an early morning inferno in Kwara State. Head, Media and Publicity…

A three bedroom flat building and three shops were on Monday razed down by an early morning inferno in Kwara State.

Head, Media and Publicity of the Kwara Fire Service, Hakeem Hassan, said the incident took place at about 3:24 am, at Oko-Erin area, in Ilorin West Local Government area of the state.

According to him, ”On getting to the scene, we realized that the whole building had been engulfed by the blazing fire due to the late call by the sympathizer.

”Although the conflagration was huge, our firemen later extinguished it and also damped the surrounding area in order to stop further escalation,‘’ Adekunle who attributed it’s cause to power surge, explained.

He said the director of the service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, urged the citizens to always cultivate the habit of switching off their electrical appliances even before bedtime to help prevent fire outbreaks in homes.

Meanwhile, the owner of the shops burnt down, Mrs Bukola Benjamin, said the goods and property lost in the inferno would amount to about N5m.

She called on the government and other well- meaning Nigerians to come to her aid as the shops were her only means of livelihood.