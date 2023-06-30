Durbar is a tool for socio-economic growth – Kwara gov

Kwara State governor and Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Chairman, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday joined the royal train of the...

Kwara State governor and Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Chairman, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday joined the royal train of the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari for the 2023 Ilorin Emirate Grand Durbar.

The annual event is a sociocultural festival of the emirate with colourful horse riding and local displays.

The governor who earlier paid homage to the Emir, led his delegation back home to mount their horses alongside his brother and Mutawalli of Ilorin, Dr Alimi Abdulrazaq as part of the cultural ceremony.

The event also attracted leading traditional title holders and thousands of Ilorin sons and daughters.

The governor congratulated the people of the Emirate on the annual cultural festival, which honours the Islamic monarchy of Sheikh Alimi, projects the valour of its people, unites the community, and boosts local commerce.

Speaking to reporters as he joined the Emir, the governor described the annual Durbar as a significantly important culture to the people of Ilorin Emirate, which unifies the indigenes and and promotes brotherhood.

“We believe in our religion and of course our culture and our monarchy. At the backend of this is the economic benefit to the state and the emirate as well.

“Business activities are doing very well, hotels, commercial buildings and relaxation centres alike. You can see how the people are happy, the merriment, the horse riders and everyone. We are having a good time today in Ilorin. In fact, we are enjoying it”, the governor added.

