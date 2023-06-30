Ebonyi declares July 1 sanitation day

The Ebonyi Government has declared Saturday, July 1, as sanitation day throughout the state to mobilise residents of the state to clean the environment. This…

The Ebonyi Government has declared Saturday, July 1, as sanitation day throughout the state to mobilise residents of the state to clean the environment.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Victor Chukwu, the state Commissioner for Environment, and made available to journalists on Thursday in Abakaliki.

According to the statement, the exercise will last between the hours of 7 am and 10 am with restriction of both human and vehicular movements across the state within the period. (NAN).

