DSS: There are plots to use our staff members to frustrate Emefiele’s investigation

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm that some “subversive elements” have concluded arrangements to tarnish its image over the arrest of the suspended governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

It explained that such groups intend to gather at different locations in the nation’s capital and Lagos next week by carrying placards, depicting the service and government in bad light as well as calling for the immediate release of Emefiele.

Spokesman of the secret police, Peter Afunanya, in a statement, warned the groups plotting against the service and government to desist forthwith, saying the arrowheads are already placed under the radar of the security forces.

He threatened that the secret police would arrest the arrowheads immediately such plans are carried out, adding that the service had granted the family of Emefiele, medical officials and appropriate persons access to him.

Afunanya said, “The Service is, therefore, aware of a cheap propaganda aimed at demotivating and distracting it from professionally executing the onerous responsibilities assigned to it.

“It has also noted the misleading commentaries, speculative narratives, storylines and videos being circulated in the social media by uninformed parties, critics and/or desperadoes.

“It is mindful of orchestrations to infiltrate its fold for the purpose of using disloyal staff for subversive aims against its leadership. While these efforts are considered as hatchet jobs designed to distract, the service warns the plotters to desist forthwith from their plans. This is more so that the arrowheads are already under watch and will be apprehended when and if it becomes necessary.”

According to him, the service implements Standard Operating Procedures on Suspect Handling and Investigation to the latter, noting that it conducts its affairs transparently, professionally and respects the rule of law in compliance with democratic governance.

He added, “It is instructive to state that the Service had granted the family of Emefiele, medical officials and appropriate persons access to him, right from the day he was taken in and long before the court order requesting so.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it assures of its professionalism in the current matter(s) under its purview. It will, however, not be distracted or intimidated.”

