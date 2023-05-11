3 killed in cults clash in Ondo community

There was pandemonium in Owo, Ondo State, yesterday as three people were killed in a renewed clash between members of the Aiye and Eiye cults.…

Residents stayed indoors to avoid being caught in the cult war.

A resident, who spoke to our reporter under anonymity, said the members of the cult groups were moving to different areas of the town, killing their targets and taking their corpses away.

“Three men were killed by the two rival cult groups and their bodies were immediately taken away by the killers. Sadly, no one could locate them,” the resident said.

Another resident who identified himself only as Adelaide, revealed that there had been sporadic shootings in some areas of Owo since Tuesday with some residents leaving in fear.

It was unclear if the victims were members of the rival cult groups.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo State, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the cult clash on Wednesday.

She said men of the “Anti-cultism’ unit had already been deployed in the city to restore order and fish out the perpetrators.

“The police are currently on patrol within Owo but no one is ready to report or even assist us with information,” she added.

The Commandant of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, who also confirmed the incident, said the situation had been brought under control.

“Yes, we are aware of this but our men and other security agents are already out there to arrest the culprits,” Adeleye added.