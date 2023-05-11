Daily Trust Foundation trains journalists in cyber-security

The Daily Trust Foundation, supported by the MacArthur Foundation, yesterday concluded a three-day cybersecurity training for journalists. The programme director of the foundation, Dr Theophilus…

The Daily Trust Foundation, supported by the MacArthur Foundation, yesterday concluded a three-day cybersecurity training for journalists.

The programme director of the foundation, Dr Theophilus Abbah, noted that as the world goes digital, it is important for journalists to learn how to protect sensitive information they have access to on their digital devices.

“The world is operating in cyberspace. Our financial transactions, business transactions and communications all take place in cyberspace. Unfortunately, many criminals have invaded the space hacking into people’s emails and personal communication for selfish reasons.

“With journalists receiving confidential information through phone calls and emails, they need to learn how to protect their digital assets; therefore, the importance of organising this training,” he said.

A cybersecurity consultant, Nasir Aminu Lawal, said:”Journalism is now in the digital space, and many journalists are now learning how best to maximize their digital devices for the job. However, the use of devices leaves us open to attacks from scammers or hackers.

“In the case of journalists, people may decide to hack or attack your system in order to know what you’re working on or just get access to the sensitive information you have. It could also be your personal information such as passwords, card numbers, etc”

One of the trainees, Fidelis Akahomen, commended the foundation for the training, saying “this training has exposed to us that journalists are potential targets for hackers by reason of their jobs and sometimes the information in their possession.”