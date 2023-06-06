Senate Presidency: Nigerian Constitution doesn’t recognize religion – Yari

One of the contenders for the position of Senate President in the 10th National Assembly, Abdulaziz Yari, has said the constitution of the Federal Republic…

One of the contenders for the position of Senate President in the 10th National Assembly, Abdulaziz Yari, has said the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria must be followed in considering those qualified to lead the nex senate.

Speaking when members of the South South community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) visited him and endorsed his quest to be the Senate president on Tuesday, Yari said the constitution does not recognise religion.

He said this against the background of those advocating that a Muslim cannot be Senate President because the President and Vice-President are Muslims.

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu have settled for a Southern Christian to take the position.

But Yari, a member of the party, has continued with his campaign for the number three position, saying he ought not be excluded on religious ground.

“The constitution we are operating, 1999 as amended, recognizes region, but did not recognise religion. The constitution says we have six geopolitical zones and also the federal character. It said we have the right to a religion, but did not recognize any religion. So we should not mislead ourselves for whatever reason.”

Yari who commended the South South community in Abuja for their endorsement promised to liase with the president to tackle some of the Challenges in the region if given the opportunity to serve as the head of the National Assembly.

He also said, “It is only God who enthrone or makes the king, this is to call the attention of anyone who thinks that he can enthrone and dethrone. Those that are on the throne they should remember that they were given the throne by God and that God never shifts from where He is. This is a clarion call for everyone. It is only God’s decision that will prevail.”

Addressing his visitors, Yari said the livelihood of South South is farming, fishing but because of the land degradation, that is no longer possible and promised to do his best to solve the challenges in the area.

In his remarks, a former Inspector General of Police Mike Okiro, who is the Chairman Board of Trustee (BoT) of the South South community in Abuja, said the visit is to support and pray for Yari, adding that “Only God make kings, no matter what you do if God is not you, it will not be you. If God said you will get it only from here to here you will get it.

In his speech, Chief Premier Bello, Coordinator of South South Community, said it is advisable that the three heads of government the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary should not come from one part of the country – the South.

He said the North supported the emergence of Tinubu as president, adding that since the heads of the Executive and Judicial arms of government are from the South, it’s only fair that the head of the Legislature should come from the North.

“We are here to show support for your Senate President ambition. We believe in the oneness and development of this country. We believe that religion shouldn’t be the yardstick in measuring the nation’s barometer,” he said.

