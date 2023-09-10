Drama as doctor arrested for Organ Harvesting ‘runs mad’ in cell

Noah Kekere, the doctor who allegedly removed a woman’s kidney in Jos, Plateau State capital, exhibited traces of mental disorder in the police cell on…

Noah Kekere, the doctor who allegedly removed a woman’s kidney in Jos, Plateau State capital, exhibited traces of mental disorder in the police cell on Saturday evening.

Kekere was arrested on Wednesday following a report lodged at the Nasarawa Gown police division on the removal of the right kidney of Mrs. Kehinde Kamal during an operation in 2018.

The state police command had earlier confirmed the arrest of the suspected harvester.

Our correspondent reports that Kekere was rushed to the Psychiatric unit of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), after he exhibited symptom of madness in the police cell.

A source from the police headquarters confirmed to Daily Trust that suspected harvester was taken to the hospital when he started tearing his clothes in the cell and started behaving like a “mad” person.

“This made the police rush him to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) in handcuff.”

A source from the hospital also confirmed to Daily Trust that Kekere was admitted at the psychiatric department of the hospital.

The source said ” On arrival, he was just screaming, yelling and shouting. He was saying ‘they want to silence my daughter’.”

Our correspondent reports that there is heavy police presence around the Psychiatric unit of the hospital.

Spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, didn’t respond to the inquiry by our correspondent.

Daily Trust gathered that Kekere had prior his arrest been carrying out medical treatment, including surgery, for more than two decades at his Murna Clinic and Maternity, located in Yanshanu Community of Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

