Six things to know about Eid-ul-Adha

Today, Muslims worldwide will observe Eid-ul-Adha, one of two significant Islamic festivals in a lunar year. The Islamic calendar consists of two Eids: Eid-ul-Fitr, following…

Today, Muslims worldwide will observe Eid-ul-Adha, one of two significant Islamic festivals in a lunar year.

The Islamic calendar consists of two Eids: Eid-ul-Fitr, following the conclusion of Ramadan, and Eid ul-Adha, which coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid-ul-Adha is the most sacred time of the year for Muslims because it marks the Hajj pilgrimage.

Hajj is a religious duty that all able-Muslims should perform at least once in their lifetime. Millions of Muslims travel to Mecca every year for Hajj.

PHOTOS: Eid Celebrations Across Nigeria

Eid-el-Kabir: Police to deploy anti-riot water tanks, gun trucks in Niger

Here are some facts you need to know about Eid-ul-Adha:

1. Eid-ul-Adha is an Islamic festivity that commemorates the devotion and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to Allah. Specifically, the festivity celebrates Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) when Allah commanded him to.

However, before Ibrahim could do so, Allah provided him a ram to sacrifice in Ismail’s place.

2. The date of Eid-ul-Adha is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, so it varies each year with the gregorian calender. However, it always falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar. The festivity lasts for four days.

3. Salat ul-Eid are the significant two raka’at prayers that kick off the first day of Eid.

4. Those who can afford it sacrifice animals, often rams or cows.

5. The meat is divided into three parts: one third for the family, another third for relatives, friends, and neighbours, and the last third for those in need. The goal is to ensure that underprivileged Muslims are happy and have meat to eat during the celebration.

The sacrificed animal must meet a certain set of rules, including being of a certain age and of the highest quality available.

6. Men, women and children are expected to dress in their finest attire going out to attend ‘Eid prayer. Shari’ah requires women to go out and attend the salaatul ‘Eidayn. This includes married, single, young, old, or menstruating women.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...