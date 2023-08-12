Doping: Amusan Cleared By World Athletics

The World Athletics has cleared Nigeria’s athlete, Tobi Amusan, will compete in the World Championship, which kicks off in Budapest, Hungary. Amusan’s chances of participating…

The World Athletics has cleared Nigeria’s athlete, Tobi Amusan, will compete in the World Championship, which kicks off in Budapest, Hungary.

Amusan’s chances of participating at the Budapest 2023 World Championships hung in the balance due to the doping investigation she was undergoing.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) excluded her name from the upcoming competition as the world’s athletics body had not confirmed her.

Amusan, who was suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for missing three consecutive tests, has now been given the go-ahead to represent Nigeria at the World Championship.

Amusan ran the fastest time ever in the hurdles at 12.12 seconds in the semi-final of the women’s 100m hurdles and in the final recorded a 12.06 seconds finish ahead of the Budapest 2023 contest where she is the woman to beat.

