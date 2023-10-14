Don’t violate operational code of conduct , COAS charges soldiers

The Chief of Army Staff, General Toareed Lagbaja has charged soldiers of the 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, not to…

The Chief of Army Staff, General Toareed Lagbaja has charged soldiers of the 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, not to violate its operational code of conduct.

General Lagbaja who spoke in Port Harcourt while addressing officers and men of the 6 Division reiterated the need for army personnel not to violate the operational code of conduct guiding the execution of their operations as to ensure the safety and security of the society.

He said that the main focus of the Federal Government is economic recovery, security and infrastructural development saying that the nation cannot experience meaningful economic recovery without having a firm grip on the oil industry.

He stressed that troops are critical to securing the nation’s oil industry and charged them to be loyal, disciplined and committed to their constitutional responsibilities.

He said “Your loyalty, first is to the constitution and Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I want to continually receive positive feedback about troops of the 6 Division throughout the period of Exercise STILL WATERS III”

“I want to reiterate that the main focus of the Federal Government is economic recovery, security and infrastructural development. The nation cannot experience meaningful economic recovery without having a firm grip on the oil industry. The troops are critical to securing the nation’s oil industry. I want you to be loyal, disciplined and committed to your constitutional responsibilities”

“Your loyalty, first is to the Constitution and Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I admonish you not to violate the codes of conduct guiding the execution of your operations to ensure the safety and security of the society.”

