Don’t stand against the will of God, PDP chieftain cautions judiciary

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Showunmi, has asked the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal justices not to stand against the “will of God”, but deliver judgment in the “best interest of their conscience.”

Showunmi who spoke with newsmen yesterday in Abuja said the judiciary should not fail Nigerians.

He said, “You cannot be telling society to endure when you have not cured illegality. Young people have the oxymoron, ‘Eyes on the judiciary’ but the truth of the matter is that the judiciary is not immune from what is going on in society. Wives and children of judicial officers are not immune from what is going on in society.

“Sometimes, the will of the people is by extension the will of God. The only thing they can do, not to stand against God, is to rule in the best interest of their conscience and the mortality of their judgment because it will be quoted over time.

“The entire world is looking at Nigeria and they are not going to be ashamed to do the right thing. If democracy fails, we can patch it up with the judiciary but if the judiciary fails, that society has failed.”

He further said the former vice president and presidential candidate of the PDP in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, chose the path of legality to seek redress at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal because “he is a true democrat.”

