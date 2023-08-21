Cut cost of governance, Jama-at-tul Islamiyya tells Tinubu, others

The Jama-at-tul Islamiyya of Nigeria (JIN) at the weekend urged Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government over the hardship caused by the removal…

However, the National President of the foremost Islamic organisation, Arc. Taofeeq Olawunmi Agabje, advised President Bola Tinubu, governors and other public officials to cut down the cost of governance.

He spoke at the 11th Triennial Delegates’ Conference of the Society held in Lagos with the theme, “Muslim and the Culture of Diversity and Disunity: Challenges and the Way Forward.”

According to him, there was a need for Nigerians to be patient with the government as it has barely settled down.

“Things can’t turn around overnight. However, it is important that the government also cut down costs so the citizens will realise that everyone is affected,” he said.

