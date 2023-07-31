Don’t shortchange N/Central, forum urges Tinubu

The North Central Progressive Forum (NCPF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to jettison the party’s zoning formula…

The North Central Progressive Forum (NCPF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to jettison the party’s zoning formula but allow the region to retain its position of the national chairman.

The appeal followed reports that President Tinubu and governors who are members of the APC had tipped the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (North West) as national chairman following the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu (North Central).

The Convener Comrade Ahmed Suleiman in a statement on Sunday said, “We wish to remind you that in this 2023 election, North Central’s votes were higher than the votes of North East; South South and South East zones of the country.

“If this injustice of short-changing is allowed to continue, it will be a total disregard and betrayal of our collective sacrifices, support and loyalty as a zone, which we have played in the last eight years and wish to continue playing to the party and the government.

“We therefore call on the President Tunibu who has tasted the bitterness of injustice and the joy and benefits of fairness and justice in his political history to please, help to put a stop to this dangerous political misrepresentation and avoid any unforeseen crisis in the party.”

