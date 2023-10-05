Don’t make Imo gov’ship poll do-or-die, political actors advised

Supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have cautioned top politicians in the South East against inciting statements and do-or-die politics ahead of the…

Supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have cautioned top politicians in the South East against inciting statements and do-or-die politics ahead of the November 11, governorship election in Imo State.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, APC supporters under the aegis of the Progressives League of Youth Voters Ambassadors, led by their National Coordinator, Amb Audu Usman Shuaibu, said top politicians in the South East perfecting plans to dislodge the APC in Imo State would fail.

Shuaibu said, “We are law-abiding citizens of this country with a firm belief in the current democracy. If the election is free and fair, Governor Hope Uzodinma will cruise to victory as his works are speaking for him.

“We maintain that the good people of Imo State should be allowed to choose their governor in the coming elections. Our people must not be intimidated or coerced into accepting a governorship candidate imposed on them by enemies of the Imo people.

“We will resist any form of imposition or plot to cause political instability in Imo State. We would resist with equal vigour, any attempt to influence the gubernatorial elections to favour the Labour Party (LP).

“We assure the people of Imo State that we are on alert monitoring activities of their enemies and the people aligning with them. We shall address Nigerians at the appropriate time and expose those colluding with killers of the South East people to effect a change of leadership in Imo State.”

